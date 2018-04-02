‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Reveals New Iron Man Footage

The latest Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, released Monday, debuts a new look at Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in action.

The iron-clad Avenger looks to be in the same spot where he receives that devastating blow from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the full trailers, sending Tony face-first into the dirt with one punch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Downey promised come Infinity War, the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been.

“Believe me, I’m tired of every movie, you know, ‘It’s the end! It’s Armageddon! It’s the Be All, End All, Forever!’ And then it’s … not. This one actually is,” Downey said. “They’re not kidding. This is a heads-will-roll scenario.”

The mega-star has openly pondered his future as Tony Stark, a role he’s filled since the Marvel Cinematic Universe-launching Iron Man in 2008.

Ten years later, Stark’s fate remains to be seen and the end could be near: Downey told News.com.au he knows he can’t stay in the red and gold suit of armor forever.

“It’s this cyclical thing,” Downey said. “I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop.’ But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the (Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe) Russos, who I adore.”

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well,” Downey added. “I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [Marvel Cinematic Universe movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Iron Man will spend much of his time in Infinity War with young protege Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who the veteran superhero officially appoints as an Avenger.

“Tom is the perfect man for the job,” Downey said of the 21-year-old Spidey star. “He’s enthusiastic, bright and gifted, a very physically talented guy by virtue of his dance and acrobatic background. He has just the right combination of elements required to bring a new take on the character.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.