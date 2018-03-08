Danai Gurira Teases Changes for Okoye in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Over the past month, Marvel fans have fallen in love with Danai Gurira‘s portrayal of Okoye, after her standout debut in Black Panther. But it sounds like audiences can expect to see a completely different side of her when she reprises her role in Avengers: Infinity War.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gurira was asked about how the Dora Milaje leader responds to the intergalactic threat from Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“Change is scary,” Gurira explained. “But I think the learning curve is to become a citizen of the world versus a citizen of Wakanda.”

Considering the fact that she and the rest of Wakanda have just now gotten used to bringing in foreigners, it makes sense that this involvement will be a bit of an adjustment for Okoye. And honestly, the idea of teaming up with aliens and talking raccoons will probably be a surprise for several of Infinity War’s cast members.

Wakanda’s role in the events of Infinity War, especially after what was seen in the initial trailers, has been somewhat of a mystery amongst fans. But thankfully, the cover story also provided some context to that “Battle of Wakanda”, as the nation will be brought in as a method of protecting Vision (Paul Bettany).

“Cap makes the decision to bring [Vision] here to Wakanda,” Anthony Russo explained. “Earth is making its last stand to keep the stone from Thanos. It’s the best place to make your last stand.”

