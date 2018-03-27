‘Avengers: Infinity War’ One Month Teasers Released

Two of Marvel’s international Twitter accounts have released new teasers celebrating that the release of Avengers: Infinity War is only one month away.

Marvel Canada released a video collage featuring footage from Avengers: Infinity War set to the Avengers movie score.

Marvel UK and Ireland released a video that is a series of clips featuring some of the most important characters in Avengers: Infinity War, including Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, and Thanos.

Just one month to go until Avengers: #InfinityWar arrives in UK cinemas. Have you got your tickets yet? https://t.co/D2uKl2bgjl pic.twitter.com/noUb8ogYsR — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) March 26, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is said to be both the finale to ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and also an origin story for the film’s villain, Thanos.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely continued. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.