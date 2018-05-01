Revised ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Opening Weekend Tops Previous Record by Nearly $100 Million

It was no secret heading into last weekend that Avengers: Infinity War was going to break plenty of records. What is surprising, however, is just how handedly the latest Marvel film beat the previous box office records.

Up until Infinity War‘s release, Fate of the Furious held the record for the biggest worldwide opening weekend of any movie in history. The eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise earned $541.9 million across the globe in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinity War put that record to shame. Marvel’s latest hauled in a massive $640 million at the global box office over the course of its first weekend, nearly $100 million more than it’s record-holding predecessor.

Of that monstrous total, $258.2 million came from the domestic box office, where Infinity War now holds the record for the best opening weekend. The previous record was $248 million set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a record that many thought would stay intact for some time.

While Infinity War managed to beat Fate of the Furious at the worldwide box office, it still fell short of the film’s record opening overseas. Infinity War earned $382.8 million at the International box office this weekend, well shy of Fate of the Furious‘ record of $443.2 million.

Despite that gap, Infinity war still posted the most dominant opening weekend box office performance in history, and it will be interesting to see how long the film can ride the wave of success. The next movie that will give Infinity War any kind of competition is Deadpool 2, which arrives in theaters on May 18, a full three weeks away. Infinity War is likely to continue dominating the box office until then, setting all kinds of records on the way.

Did you expect Infinity War to beat the previous box office records by this much? How many times do you think you’ll see it in theaters? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world. Marvel will follow up its record-breaking blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Infinity War, which is still without a title, will arrive on May 3, 2019.