‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Paul Bettany Wants Robert Downey Jr’s Profit Participation

Paul Bettany may enjoy playing the Vision in Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s one thing that Robert Downey Jr. has that Bettany wishes he could get for himself.

Speaking to Hollywood Outbreak, Bettany made a joking comment about a certain clause in Downey’s Marvel Studios contract.

“I like my character, but I’d love Robert Downey Jr.’s profit participation,” Bettany said.

Downey’s Tony Stark has been the flagship character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s Iron Man brought the shared superhero universe into being. As the story goes, following the breakout success of Iron Man, Downey recognized the potential in what Marvel was doing and worked out a contract where he would receive a percentage of all profits made from any movie that Tony Stark appears in. Considering that Downey has appeared in seven of Marvel Studio’s 17 movies so far and that those 17 films have collectively made the Marvel Cinematic Universe the first movie franchise to gross more than $5 billion at the box office, its safe to assume that Downey’s percentage has earned him quite a bit.

Bettany was featured in Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which shows the Vision in a much more human form. Bettany has previously discussed what it was like filming the next Avengers epic.

“It felt like the biggest movie that I’ve ever made and will ever make, and we’ve still got to make the [next] on,” he said. “It’s f**king crazy! I would come in, often at dawn because of the length of my makeup, and there would just be all of these twinkling lights. It looked like a town, but it wasn’t. It was where all of the trailers were. It was just massive. It’s massive! The call sheets are bananas. When you see the list of cast members, you’re like, ‘How is anybody else making a film in Hollywood this year? How are they getting films financed? Everybody is in this!’”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

