Paul Bettany on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending

Avengers: Infinity War left audiences on the edge of their seats by delivering a massive cliffhanger, making the wait for Avengers 4 feel like it’s much more than a year away. While many fans are already theorizing what the film’s final moments mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, star Paul Bettany claims he knows exactly what’s going to happen. Whether he’ll reveal those details, on the other hand, is a completely different question.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before the film even began, many audiences were nervous for Vision, as we knew that one of his sources of power was the Mind Stone, which Thanos aimed to obtain to place in the Infinity Gauntlet. Sadly, Thanos was able to apprehend Vision and kill him to procure the stone, resulting in the use of the Gauntlet to kill half of the universe, including many of the MCU’s most iconic heroes.

With some of the heroes being killed who Marvel fans already know are set to appear in sequels, clearly some of these characters will come back to life. Who and how remains up for debate, yet Bettany claims he knows his own character’s fate.

“I happen to know what’s going to happen to me, and … what I can tell fans is that, ‘Snitches end up with stitches in ditches,’” Bettany joked with ABC News. “And I, I’ve done very well keeping my mouth shut for the last 10 years, and I’m going to continue to keep my mouth shut.”

Avengers: Infinity War has been 10 years in the making, so it hasn’t been a surprise to some that the film is breaking a variety of records. Bettany, however, has been involved with the MCU since its origins with Iron Man, confirming that the success of the series wasn’t always anticipated.

“[You] feel like, ‘Of course, it’s breaking records … They made a billion dollars in 11 days,’” the actor noted, though pointed out, “success was by no means a certainty.”

The key to the success of the MCU, according to the star, isn’t the superhuman abilities so much as the human emotions that lay underneath the heroes.

“They really understand that … unless [the movies] … have an emotional heart to them, they don’t hold together,” Bettany noted.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

What do you think the future holds for Vision? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T ABC News]