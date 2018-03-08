Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Tony and Pepper’s Relationship in ‘Infinity War’

Though Avengers: Infinity War will contain more Marvel heroes than any movie before it, the ensemble flick will manage to inject Tony Stark‘s core story into the longest run time of any Marvel film.

“It was hard to thread Pepper through every story that Tony was in, so we took opportunities to say, ‘We’re taking a break, and it’s my fault,” Robert Downey Jr. tells EW. “Now, he and Pepper have kind of locked it up. We were talking about them living in some eco-lodge together, but then we thought, ‘Eh, any time they move somewhere [villains] just blow it up, so no one’s gonna believe that it’ll stay long.’”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s power couple was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming’s final scene, where Tony Stark appeared to be popping the big question to Pepper during a press conference. Happy Hogan tossed Tony a ring, he jetted into the conference, and the rest is off-screen history.

“Pepper remains the heart of the [Iron Man] story,” Downey Jr. goes on. “I think we wanted to get back to that reality. Not just for them, but let’s really see how that can add to the something-worth-fighting-for of it all.”

In Captain America: Civil War, it appeared Tony and Pepper would be on the outs as the constantly tinkering Iron Man became obsessed with his suits again. However, Homecoming showed he is capable of helping from a distance, while not actually wearing the suits. Perhaps he was even on his honey moon while talking to Peter Parker from across the planet?

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

