Peter Dinklage’s Role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Possibly Revealed

Of the many, many, mysterious currently surrounding Avengers: Infinity War, one of the biggest ones has concerned the role that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will play in the movie. Ever since Dinklage’s casting was rumored (and later confirmed), fans have been speculating that he could play iconic Marvel Comics figures ranging from Infinity Stone guardians Pip the Troll, to The Watcher, the entity that observes all matters of universal importance.

Infinity War directors the Russo Bros previously teased that Dinklage would be “recognizable” in his MCU role, while adding the caveat that, “It may take you a beat or two, but you’ll certainly recognize him.” Thanks to this latest report today, we may now know what they meant!

Today, GMA aired a new action-packed clip from Avengers: Infinity War, that finally gave us more of the sequence in Europe, where Captain America’s “Secret Avengers” team runs afoul of Thanos’ general Corvus Glaive, and his wife Proxima Midnight, who were dispatched to steal Vision’s Mind Stone. As you can see above, Cap, Black Widow, and Falcon manage to lay the smackdown on both Glaive and Midnight, and during the scene, we get to hear the first exchange of dialogue between the two villains.

Proxima Midnight has already been confirmed to be both played and voiced by The Leftovers star Carrie Coon; however, the first spoken word of dialogue by Corvus Glaive has Marvel fans convinced that he is the voice of Corvus Glaive:

Peter Dinklage might be voicing corvus Glaive pic.twitter.com/cH0lWN3YSF — Jessy (@Cevansson4) April 19, 2018

Peter Dinklage is Corvus Glave???? I mean, I guess — SLANDER MAN (@realonlinejack) April 19, 2018

Peter Dinklage is Corvus and nothing’s gonna change my mind — t. – 6 days infinity war (@valyrianperrie) April 19, 2018

Now that I’m fairly certain Peter Dinklage is playing Corvus Glaive (a member of the Black Order), I want all of you who insisted he must be Pip the Troll (or other small characters) to really think about what you said. Why must you limit him? — Emily S. Keyes (@esc_key) April 19, 2018

This would make a certain amount of sense, if true. Dinklage is best known for playing silver-tongued negotiator Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, and as any fan who read Marvel’s 2010s “Infinity” storyline already knows, Corvus Glaive plays a silmilar role in Thanos’s army. One of the most memorable early scenes of “Infinity” is when Corvus Glaive comes to an alien throne room solo and unprotected, never losing his cool as he tells his enemies of Thanos’ wrath – and the horrible sacrifice they have to make, in order to avoid it. The scene establishes Glaive as the sort of slick-talking envoy that could inspire the fear of Thanos in anyone who listened – which is exactly the connections Game of Thrones fans will make if (when?) it finally clicks that the voice they’re hearing form Glaive is Dinklage’s.

Unless he is doing double duty why would Dinklage voice Corvus Glaive after this set photo leaked of Pip? pic.twitter.com/ckwcLTMDax — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) April 19, 2018

There is still a lingering mystery of some early Avengers set photos that showed Dinklage sporting a hairdo very much in line with Pip the Troll; but since the character wouldn’t be expected to appear until Avengers 4 anyway, there’s definitely room for him to take on both roles.

Does that voice sound like Peter Dinklage to you? Would you be happy to have him play Corvus Glaive, or were you hoping he was taking on a bigger part in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!