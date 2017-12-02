New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Photo Hints At Huge Twist For The Hulk

Fans got to see a whole new side of the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, but a new photo from Avengers: Infinity War is teasing something even crazier.

Avengers: Infinity War has already wrapped principal photography, which took place in Atlanta. That’s when Atlanta Filming caught the below photo, which is, well, rather confusing. The photo features Iron Man kneeling on the ground as Wong is doing some sort of incantation beside him. The most interesting part though is Mark Ruffalo, who can be seen with a shocked expression on his face.

That’s probably due to the giant foam hand that is approaching his neck, a hand that actually might belong to the Hulk himself. That large hand is typically used when filming scenes for the Hulk and could represent Banner fighting his inner Hulk for control. Banner has struggled for control before, as recently as Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s never been in a physical fight with himself, but that could be the case in Infinity War.

Well… to rock all of y’all’s world a little more. Have fun figuring this out. (BTW Marvel said it was ok to put this out I have just been holding to torture everyone) pic.twitter.com/SzTmPYeDyI — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) November 29, 2017

Infinity War will be the second film in Hulk’s mini-trilogy, something Ruffalo was pitched by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

“So basically, Kevin [Feige] pulled me aside before this, and said, ‘If you were gonna do a… if we were going to do a standalone Hulk movie, what would it be?’ And I said, ‘I think it should be this, this, this, and this and this, and ends up like this.’ And he’s like, ‘I love that. Why don’t we do that in the next three movies, starting with Thor 3 and then we go into Avengers 3 and 4.’ And I was like, ‘That sounds great!’ And so we are at the beginning of this arc,” Ruffalo told CinemaBlend.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.