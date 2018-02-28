‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Complete First Wave of Funko POPs Surfaces Online

Just take it all, Funko. TAKE ALL OF OUR MONEY!

Avengers: Infinity War is the biggest cinematic event in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s safe to assume that the toys accompanying the film would be on an equally epic scale. Today, the complete first wave of Funko POP figures has surfaced online, proving that the movie will have no shortage of awesome collectibles.

While not officially released by Funko, the image of the full collection surfaced on Reddit, posted by a user named AMA_Leb_AMA. You can check out the entire line in the post below!

A couple of these figures had already popped up online, including the 6″ Thanos with his Infinity Gauntlet. This image shows a lot more however, totalling 18 figures in all. There are definitely some surprises in here, as well as some glaring omissions.

Most of the “main” Avengers have two figures in this wave. This includes Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. Thanos and Adolescent Groot also have two figures each. The series also includes figures for Black Widow, Vision, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, and Cull Obsidian.

Fans will immediately notice that several Avengers are missing from this collection, most notably Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner, both of whom had major roles in the trailer, as well as Scarlett Witch, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and Falcon. Also missing are characters from Black Panther and all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, save for Groot.

Fortunately, big movies like Infinity War usually get multiple waves of POP figures, so the absent characters could show up down the road.

At this time, Funko hasn’t officially revealed the photos for the figures, and a release date for them has yet to be set. However, the recent Marvel: Universe Unites charity campaign will be wrapping up this weekend, where many Avengers: Infinity War toys will be available to send as gifts. Perhaps these POPs could be hitting stores at the same time.

Which Infinity War POP are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!