‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Post-Credits Spoiler Image Released Online

The post-credits sequence in Avengers: Infinity War did not disappoint, and now an official image of that final moment has been released.

After Thanos succeeds in wiping out half the heroes, the damage doesn’t stop, as the effects start to hit the larger cities. That includes Maria Hill and Nick Fury, but Fury is able to get one message out before he literally evaporates out of existence. As you can see in the image, the device falls to the ground as he vanishes, slowly displaying an image that shows the Captain Marvel symbol and colors (via ArtofVFX).

Thanks to RISE VFX supervisor Oliver Schulz, we also get to see the before and after images of that device, showing what it looked like without the extra CGI polish. Even after the final edits, the device looks pretty worn down, which makes sense in a way. Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s, and set photos have shown a significantly younger Nick Fury meeting Carol Danvers for the first time. Whenever Captain Marvel ends it seems she gives him this device, so he’s had this in his back pocket for quite some time.

You can see the images above and below.

When asked what the most difficult sequence to put together was, Schulz admitted that the post-credits sequence definitely was up there.

“Each sequence had its own set of challenges but if I had to choose one it would probably be the TAG sequence,” Schulz said. “The sheer length and the complexity of the different effects alone were quite a task. One thing was that at a later point in the process the decision was made to not move forward with the filmed plate of Nick Fury — instead we would do a camera takeover and switch to a full CG shot. This included a full CG arm crumbling away in close-up together with a full CG environment. Additionally were also the CG close-up pavement and the all CG pager – which reveals the illuminated Captain Marvel Logo at the end. Sequence Comp Lead Erik Schneider did a great job staying on top of all these different elements and delivering a successful shot even when time started to run out.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.