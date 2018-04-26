Number of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Post-Credits Scenes Revealed

On Monday, the Avengers: Infinity War world premiere revealed how many post-credits scenes are attached to the ensemble film.

While descriptions of the scene will be withheld to preserve spoilers until after the movie is released worldwide, the number of scenes which play after the movie concludes is one. Once that scene is through, the wait for the still-untitled Avengers 4 (which will directly follow Infinity War‘s events and release one year later) begins.

If the directing duo of Joe and Anthony Russo’s approach on Avengers 4 is any indication, the year long wait will be worth it.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in the interview featured above. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview, the directors went into further detail about what fans can expect to feel when witnessing the end of Avengers: Infinity War, knowing the wait is about to begin.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

As far as storytelling goes, they wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come one year later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Fans should feel confident in their ability to deliver on a complete story with the massive ensemble. After all, these are the guys who nailed The Winter Solider and Civil War, so they’re bringing a similar approach. “We describe it like this, in the same way that Winter Soldier has a connection to, throws to Civil War, and the same way that Civil War throws to Infinity War, Infinity War will throw to the next film. It’s hard to define it,” Joe Russo said.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.