You Can Already Pre-Order ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is now available to pre-order on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has yet to officially announce the home release or a release date, but retailer Best Buy previously listed a since-removed street date of August 14.

Home media-centric website New DVD Release Dates lists the film hitting store shelves and online stores August 21.

If the August release window proves correct, Infinity War‘s Digital HD release should come July 31 or August 7, as films typically premiere digitally two weeks before ahead of their debut on disc.

Retailer exclusives so far include steelbook packaging and a Funko Pop gift set.

Best Buy will offer an exclusive steelbook with its cover featuring only ultimate villain Thanos as he wields the Infinity Gauntlet and a complete set of Infinity Stones.

The set, including a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, a Blu-ray disc, and a digital code, is available to pre-order for $34.99.

You’ll want to secure your copy as Marvel’s Best Buy exclusive steelbooks tend to disappear in a snap.

Target will offer their own exclusive gift set, featuring the Blu-ray and a bonus gift of an Infinity War Iron Man Target exclusive Funko Pop.

The vinyl figure is an all red, shiny variant of the popular Avenger in his all-new armor powered by nano-technology. That bundle, available only to Target REDCard holders, can be pre-ordered for $41.99.

Target will also offer a separate 4K UHD exclusive, sold at $32.99, but has not yet revealed what makes this one special.

The store will be offering an exclusive 40-page filmmaker behind-the-scenes book when Black Panther drops on May 15, and Target previously offered exclusive digital bonus content when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 released last August.

Their history suggests Target’s non-bundle Infinity War exclusive could come in the form of bonus content you can’t get anywhere else or digi-book packaging.

International retailer Zavvi will have a pair of exclusive Infinity War steelbooks, available in 4K/2D Blu-ray and a 4K/3D Blu-ray with T-shirt bundle set.

Fans can also be the first to stream Infinity War when it releases digitally by pre-ordering it now on digital retailer Vudu for $19.99. Pre-ordering today unlocks a featurette bonus feature you can access instantly and the movie will be added to your digital locker upon release.

Avengers: Infinity War opened almost everywhere over the weekend, winning the biggest global opening of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.

