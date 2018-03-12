‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Agree to Premiere Film in Edinburgh After Dave Bautista Shares Petition

Marvel fans in Scotland’s capital might want to prepare for an epic event, as they might just get to host a premiere of the upcoming crossover film.

In response to a petition that saw support from Drax actor Dave Bautista, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War Anthony and Joseph Russo intimated that they’re working to hold a premiere event for the movie in Edinburgh, Scotland, where a good chunk of filming took place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The petition started by user “mae t” on Change.org requested the Walt Disney Company to consider holding the world premiere for Avengers: Infinity War in the same city where they filmed many scenes, including fight scenes between Vision and Scarlet Witch and Thanos’ Black Order.

The petition also includes information to help support the request, including that Avengers: Infinity War could be the largest production the city has ever hosted. They’re hopeful Edinburgh will attract more studios to film big projects.

There’s no word yet on when or where the big premiere will be held, which is usually revealed a few weeks ahead of the actual date. But fans are eager to learn any new information about the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover.

Entertainment Weekly revealed a lot of new details about the film in their latest cover story, including details of Iron Man’s new suit and what Thanos’ motivations are.

But other people are left wondering about more pressing matters, such as when the next trailer will debut. The YouTube page for Marvel India ignited speculation when they posted a short video promising a Hindi teaser for tomorrow, though Disney representatives told ComicBook.com that a new trailer would not be posted.

And now fans are speculating about when advanced ticket sales will be made available, with the rumor mill running wild that they’d open up on Friday.

Pre-sales can coincide with the release of a new trailer, just like they did for Star Wars: The Last Jedi last year. Regardless of what kind of timeline we’re looking at, we’re getting down to the wire on Avengers: Infinity War.

With less than two months until the film premieres in theaters, the floodgates are going to open more and more as we get closer to that date. Don’t be surprised if we learn something new every day until the movie is finally screening, to the point where you’ll have to bury your head in the sand to avoid being spoiled.

For a movie that was shrouded in so much secrecy, we’re about to learn everything about it very soon.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!