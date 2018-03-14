Robert Downey Jr. Offering Chance To Attend ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ World Premiere

You red carpet ready? I am…Join me in Hollywood, CA on April 23rd for the World Premiere of @MarvelStudios #Avengers #InfinityWar. Donate $10 to support the fabulous @ROHHAD_GLOBAL and win (2) VIP tix. Go to https://t.co/AHxJsUW3t7 pic.twitter.com/5xX6kKNAKq — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 13, 2018

The world premiere of the biggest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just weeks away, and Robert Downey Jr. is offering two lucky fans the chance to be his guest.

The Iron Man star took to social media to unveil a new charity initiative, giving fans the opportunity to accompany him to the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood on April 23rd.

All you have to do to be eligible is donate $10 to Random Act Funding, an initiative started by Robert and Susan Downey. Every ten bucks is equal to one entry, so the more people donate the better chances they have to be selected. The proceeds for this round will go to ROHHAD Association and the Brian Ortega Foundation.

The contest ends on April 13th, giving fans one month to get involved for the opportunity to watch the upcoming Avengers movie with the stars.

For those unaware about ROHHAD Association, it stands for Rapid Onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Nervous System Dysregulation. This rare disease affects young children, causing organs and systems to shutdown.

The Brian Ortega Foundation was recently started by the rising MMA fighter, who recently secured a title shot for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Downey Jr. frequently creates opportunities for fans to get up close and personal in major Marvel events through charitable outreach. This could be the best opportunity for fans who want to see the Marvel Studios crossover ahead of everyone else, while supporting a great cause at the same time.

Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be yet another epic installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and producer Kevin Feige promises this will be the beginning of the end for the first decade of the studio’s superhero movies. The movies after Infinity War and its untitled sequel (AKA Avengers 4) will be a new era.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige said to EW. “There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Are you excited for the end of an era in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!

