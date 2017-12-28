New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Reveals Best Look Yet At Captain America’s New Costume

We can’t wait to see the heroes of Marvel’s cinematic universe go against Thanos, and this new promo art from the film gives us the best look yet at the heroes’ costumes.

The new image shows Vision, Hulk, Iron Man, Gamora, Black Widow, Captain America, Star-Lord, Black Panther, and Spider-Man. These heroes can all be seen in the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, but thanks to being cloaked in shadow, fans haven’t really had the chance to see Captain America’s new costume.

The new suit is a utilitarian version of his suit from Captain America: Civil War. The red and white torso is still in place, but the white star on the chest is now gone, leaving a hollow cavity in its place. The black boots are now brown and his sleeves are rolled up to his elbows. He looks more like a rugged mercenary than a superhero, and that seems to be the point.

He’s also, of course, missing his shield, something reference in the trailer when Black Panther says “and someone get this man a shield!”

You can see the full image above.

Cap left his shield behind after the fight with Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War. After the Winter Soldiers past actions came to light, the two friends came to blows, with Captain America ultimately walking away the winner. As Cap walked away Iron Man said he didn’t deserve that shield (Stark’s father designed it), and so Cap left it on the ground as he left.

Cap let Tony know he would be there if the world ever needed him and left him a way to contact him. He then went and broke his team out of a secure facility and took them to Wakanda, where they are presumably still at when Infinity War kicks off.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

