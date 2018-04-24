Marvel Fans React to Chris Evans Missing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

Avengers: Infinity War had its world premiere debut last night, bringing people from all across the Marvel Cinematic Universe under one roof. And while the red carpet premiere gave fans a lot to talk about, one actor who didn’t make the premiere has people buzzing as well.

As Marvel fans noticed throughout last night’s red carpet livestream, Captain America actor Chris Evans was absent from the event. Evans explained why he missed the premiere in a tweet this morning, revealing that the event conflicted with the run of his Broadway play, Lobby Hero.

So sorry I couldn’t be at the premiere last night!! I really wanted to, but my theater schudele wouldn’t allow. From what I gather, it was an amazing night and I couldn’t be more proud of @Russo_Brothers and everyone at @MarvelStudios for knocking ANOTHER one out of the park! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 24, 2018

While Evans had a good reason for not showing up at the premiere, it’s safe to say that some fans were saddened by him not being able to join the rest of his Infinity War castmates. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

@CEvansReacts

Me waiting for Chris Evans to make a surprise appearance at the Infinity War premiere pic.twitter.com/wMjjcnRgdh — ChrisEvans Reactions (@CEvansReacts) April 24, 2018

@binarybucky

CHRIS EVANS LOOKED SO GOOD TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/9QO5xzRDjg — sofia is avoiding iw spoilers (@binarybucky) April 24, 2018

@thisbemesara

i know chris evans has his play on broadway but he really missed the premiere of the biggest movie in mcu history why couldn’t he shave his mustache and let his hair down for one night why pic.twitter.com/BkFpNJKJk5 — sara (@thisbemesara) April 24, 2018

@capstrio

Chris Evans watching the infinity war premiere go down from his tl pic.twitter.com/8DjhH210Md — strap history (@capstrio) April 24, 2018

@JamesDeanFrost

When chris evans wasn’t at the Avengers Infinity War premiere pic.twitter.com/clSofkYopC — James Dean Frost (@JamesDeanFrost) April 24, 2018

@thatmaskedchick

chris evans skipping the infinity war premiere feels like he stood me up at prom. i’m upset. — ghost mustard (@thatmaskedchick) April 24, 2018

@Jester22183

I really wanted Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr to show up to the Avengers premiere and hold hands the whole way down the red carpet. #AvengersInfinityWar — Brian Lynch (@Jester22183) April 24, 2018

@captaindeadpooI

chris evans all the way across the country while all his mcu costars are celebrating the premiere of their biggest film yet pic.twitter.com/ScifUM3WJY — angela (@captaindeadpooI) April 24, 2018

@ARTICCHILE

me looking at the premiere photos of infinity war and missing Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/BLHmPAU2TA — ALi (@ARTICCHILE) April 24, 2018

@rdjscevans