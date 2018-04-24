Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet World Premiere Live

Avengers: Infinity War is just days away from making its big-screen debut, but it looks like the celebration is set to begin tonight.

Marvel fans have the chance to watch the red carpet premiere of Infinity War, which is taking place tonight, April 23rd, in Hollywood, California. Marvel’s official livestream of the event (which we’ve embedded above) will be available on YouTube and on Marvel.com, and will begin at 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PT.

For Marvel fans, there are an ever-growing number of reasons to be excited for Infinity War‘s red carpet debut, as the official release date looms closer. As many fans – and even some pretty humorous skeptics – know, the film will boast a massive ensemble of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, meaning there will surely be plenty of interesting interviews to come out of the event.

And while it’s safe to assume that most of the cast will be tight-lipped – especially following this morning’s ominous statement from co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo – there’s no telling exactly how the event could go. After all, some of the cast have made memorable appearances at recent MCU premieres, with Tom Holland making an impressive entrance at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, and Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreaming part of Thor: Ragnarok at its premiere.

While fans will have to wait just a few days more to experience Infinity War in all its glory (and not be spoiled in the process), it sounds like that wait will be more than worth it. Especially because according to those involved with the film, there’s a lot of content that did not make it into the film’s various teasers and trailers.

“It’s like five minutes of footage, I think, that’s been teased out there,” Joe Russo said during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And it’s typically nothing– I mean, I don’t think anything dramatic has been teased in it. Just character interactions and I think that’s the big selling point of this film, is that if you’ve been a fan for the last 10 years, this is it. This is the moment where you finally get to see all your favorite characters interacting. But as far as the big surprises that come with the story, none of those have been alluded to.”

And if tonight’s red carpet premiere isn’t enough, fans can get even more of the Infinity War cast during tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The late night talk show will be having a whole week of shows involving members of the film’s cast, with tonight’s episode seeing appearances from Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.