Robert Downey Jr. Shares Marvelous Marriage Advice

Ever since Iron Man premiered 10 years ago, Tony Stark has had one of the most stable relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he prepares to get married to Pepper Potts. That stability is reflected behind the scenes with star Robert Downey Jr., who has been married to producer Susan Downey for nearly 13 years.

The actor took to social media to share the secret of their marital success, chalking it up to one simple aspect that he hopes other people learn from. It’s simple: just be a Marvel fan.

Pro tip: Marry a marvel fan. pic.twitter.com/l2jtvwt0c1 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 4, 2018

Susan Downey has long collaborated with her husband ever since meeting on the set of Gothika, which she produced. She’s produced all of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Sherlock Holmes movies, and even produced Iron Man 2. She’s currently working on The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle, which will be out in 2019.

But Tony Stark, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have it as easy as his acting counterpart. While Tony and Pepper seemingly got engaged at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, their relationship took a blow when Iron Man was whisked away into outer space in an attempt to thwart Thanos’ plan to attain the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s unlikely that he ever made that dinner reservation.

It sounds like Pepper and Tony will bounce back, though, especially given the hints in the movie and behind the scenes.

In one pivotal scene at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Tony and Pepper are jogging in Central Park when he tells his fiancé about a dream he had where they had a kid, assuming she was pregnant.

While responding to questions for the Vudu Viewing Party event, co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo iterated that “it was a dream, but dreams are mysterious.”

Earlier this year, when the official Infinity War magazine came out in conjunction with the film, Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow might have let a major spoiler slip in regards to next year’s Avengers 4.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow states. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Is Iron Man on the cusp of attaining the happiness that Downey Jr. has achieved? We’ll find out next year when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.