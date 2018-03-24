How Rocket Reacts to The Avengers in ‘Infinity War’ According to Sean Gunn

Marvel star Sean Gunn, who plays Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Kraglin and provides the on-set acting work for Rocket Raccoon, says the genetically enhanced trash panda isn’t impressed by Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Asked which character in Avengers: Infinity War has the best reaction to a talking raccoon, Gunn said, “I think you’re gonna have to be the judge of that.”

“It was certainly fun to see many of these new characters through the eyes of Rocket, because Rocket does not have the same sort of reverence for the superheroes that the average Earthling is going to have,” Gunn added. “So I think there’s a lot of fun there.”

During his time at MCM Comic Con Birmingham earlier this month, Gunn was reluctant to give too much away when pressed for more about Rocket and his buddy Groot, who has since grown into adolescence come Infinity War.

“You don’t have too long to wait now,” Gunn teased. “I need to keep my mouth shut so I don’t say anything.”

Entertainment Weekly revealed the pair of Guardians will spend much of Infinity War teamed with Thor as the trio set out on a special mission through the galaxy to thwart Thanos, assisting Chris Hemsworth’s Avenger as he seeks out a powerful new weapon.

But the golden haired god isn’t the only superhero to cross paths with Rocket: the magazine also revealed a comical moment shared between the space beast and an Avenger that serves as a callback to a gag from the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rocket’s opinion of the Avengers might be less than impressed, but Gunn has nothing but praise for his Marvel colleagues.

“Oh my gosh has it been amazing, and such a big movie, and such an amazing and huge cast,” Gunn told ComicBook.com. “I’m glad though that it’s now out there that we get to work with Thor, because now I can officially tell interviewers how handsome Chris Hemsworth is up close.”

Gunn’s brother, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn, recently took to Twitter to hail Infinity War as “incredible.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.