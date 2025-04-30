Marvel Trying to Get Out of Deadpool Lawsuit to Avoid MCU Spoilers

Marvel Studios is attempting to shield internal documents related to the Deadpool franchise from surfacing in the messy legal dispute between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Court filings reveal Disney, Marvel’s parent company, is actively fighting a subpoena seeking information about the development of Ryan Reynolds’ “Nicepool” variant featured in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel’s core argument hinges on protecting the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, contending that releasing these documents could leak sensitive spoilers about upcoming plots, characters, and interconnected storylines involving the Merc with a Mouth, thereby potentially harming the carefully guarded strategies that underpin the multi-billion-dollar franchise. This legal maneuver places Marvel’s famous penchant for secrecy directly into a high-profile Hollywood legal battle stemming from allegations made during the production of the film It Ends With Us.

“The requested documents are particularly sensitive because they relate to the development of a character in an ongoing movie franchise,” asserted Disney’s legal counsel, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, in correspondence filed with the court. “Marvel has built the success of the MCU in large part by interconnecting storylines, plots, and characters across its titles, including ‘crossover’ events and sequels. Whether and how such elements will appear in upcoming, unreleased projects is the subject of much public interest, and this information is closely guarded by Marvel.” In other words, Disney reasoned that revealing details about how a character like Nicepool was developed, even within a released film like Deadpool & Wolverine, could inadvertently signal future plans for Deadpool himself or other related elements within the larger MCU tapestry.

The subpoena Marvel seeks to quash originates from the complex legal fallout surrounding the film It Ends With Us. Blake Lively initially sued director and co-star Justin Baldoni in late 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni vehemently denied these claims and launched a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Reynolds (who is seeking dismissal from the suit), and their publicist, alleging defamation and extortion. Baldoni’s legal team believes the “Nicepool” character in Deadpool & Wolverine was created by Reynolds specifically to mock and bully Baldoni amidst their dispute, which is what got the Merc with a Mouth dragged into the battle. They seek Marvel’s internal documents to potentially prove malice in the character’s creation and portrayal.

MCU Secrecy Will Be Tested in Court

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The specific phrasing used by Marvel’s counsel, describing Deadpool as an “ongoing movie franchise” whose character development documents are sensitive, is particularly noteworthy for MCU fans. While Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive success, this legal argument strongly implies concrete, active plans for the characters’ future within the interconnected universe. It suggests Deadpool’s story is far from over and that his potential integration into future team-ups, sequels, or crossover events is precisely what the studio is trying to protect from premature disclosure through these court proceedings. The information sought could, in Marvel’s view, compromise storylines extending years into the future.

Baldoni’s legal team has pushed back against Marvel’s attempt to quash the subpoena. They argue the documents are relevant to demonstrating alleged malice, particularly concerning Reynolds’ involvement, regardless of whether Reynolds himself remains a defendant in the case. They have also stated their willingness to narrow the scope of the request specifically to communications about Nicepool and Baldoni, and to treat sensitive documents as confidential under a protective order, arguing that since Deadpool & Wolverine has already been released, the risk to Marvel is minimal.

This clash highlights the complex intersection of Hollywood legal disputes and the operational demands of managing a sprawling, interconnected cinematic universe. Whether the court will prioritize Marvel’s spoiler concerns over Baldoni’s discovery requests remains to be seen. The trial date for the underlying case between Lively and Baldoni is currently set for March 2026.

