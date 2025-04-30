Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Funko Pops Swing In for Pre-Order

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has arrived in Funko Pop form! The first wave from the Disney+ / Marvel animated show is live, and it’s got some pretty special figures in it. The common lineup includes two suited Spider-Mans, a Doctor Strange, and a super-sized Alien Monster symbiote. There are also several exclusives on the way. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below, and pre-orders are expected to begin today, April 30th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here on Amazon and here or Entertainment Earth. You might also find the lineup here at Hot Topic withing the next 24 hours. Direct links for the exclusives will be added to the list below when available.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Peter Parker Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

– Entertainment Earth Exclusive Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Oscorp Suit) – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Peter Parker (Unmasked) – Target Exclusive (Coming Soon)

– Target Exclusive (Coming Soon) Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Final Suit Funko Pop

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Proto Suit Funko Pop

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Symbiote Super 6-Inch Funko Pop

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Doctor Strange Funko Pop

You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here via our weekly list.

The new TV series on Disney+ features an alternate timeline, one where the spider-like superhero got his powers through a temporal paradox caused by Doctor Strange. Now, Peter must save the city while still upholding his teenage responsibilities, and who’s to say which is harder? With the help of his friends and his spidey powers, Peter Parker has to take on tough enemies like a “symbiotic alien” and the 110th Street Gang.

Many fans have expressed their gratitude over the changes in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the freshness that’s brought in. The disconnect from the MCU we’ve seen on screen allows for something unique, something different from the formulaic approach. Comicbook’s own Tim Adams complimented the show during its run earlier this year, stating, “not being part of the MCU also allows the creative team behind Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man the freedom to tell stories without having to run anything by the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios. They can include Norman Osborn without worrying about what actor will play the live-action version, or how Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios plan on taking Spider-Man’s story next. The winner ends up being the fans, as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man charts a whole new era for the wall-crawler.”

The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is expected to premiere in 2026. Want to stay up to date with all the latest Spider-Man news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!