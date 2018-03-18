‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Runtime Officially Confirmed

Avengers: Infinity War is still just over a month away from opening in theaters, but now fans know exactly how long the eagerly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film will run.

As spotted on Fandango‘s movie overview page for Infinity War, the film comes in at just over two and a half hours long with a runtime of 156 minutes.

This confirmation of the film’s runtime officially makes Avengers: Infinity War the longest MCU film to date, a distinction previously held by Captain America: Civil War which clocked in with a runtime of 147 minutes.

This confirmation also closely lines up the runtime suggested by SM Cinema last month. They had posted their advanced screening times for Infinity War with the listing including a two-and-a-half hour run time, short of the official listing by six minutes. And while that seems like a long time for a Marvel movie, if the latest trailer for the film is any indication Infinity War is going to need every second of those 156 minutes. The trailer, which was dropped yesterday, reveals that Thanos’ one goal — at least according to his daughter, Gamora — was to wipe out half of the universe and if he gets all the Infinity Stones he can do it with the simple snap of his fingers.

It’s a horrifying possibility and one Marvel has explored before in 1991’s Infinity Gauntlet story, but it’s also a possibility that every hero in the MCU will fight to prevent. The trailer shows Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) engaging in literal hand-to-hand combat with the Mad Titan and the partially completed Gauntlet.

Of course, it’s not just the giant-sized threat the heroes face that Infinity War will need the runtime for. One of the film’s directors, Joe Russo, said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok that every plot thread from the very first MCU film, Iron Man, will have a payoff.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” Russo said. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

