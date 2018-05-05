‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Are Mad at Scarlet Witch but Here’s Why They Shouldn’t Be

There is a lot to take in with Avengers: Infinity War. Nearly every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t just appear in the epic film but has an important role to play in the war against Thanos. Even with tons of heroes being part of the story there are a few getting more shade from fans than others and at least in the case of Scarlet Witch, she doesn’t deserve it.

Warning! There are MAJOR spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and are hoping to remain spoiler-free, now would be a fantastic time to check out some of our other articles. Going beyond this point will reveal major plot secrets of the film. You’ve been warned!

If you’ve seen Infinity War (and really, if you’re reading this far down you need to have, just trust us here) then you know that things don’t go particularly well for the heroes. You also know that, before Thanos’ Black Order rolled up to collect some Infinity Stones Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) had been sneaking off to spend time together. It ends up being a good thing when Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive find them in Scotland. Wanda and Vision are ambushed over the Mind Stone in Vision’s forehead. Wanda helps fight them off long enough for Steve Rogers/Captain America, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Sam Wilson/Falcon arrive.

Since having Wanda destroy the Mind Stone — and kill Vision in the process — isn’t the best option, they head off to Wakanda for help removing the stone from Vision safely so that Wanda can then destroy it. This is Wanda’s one mission in Infinity War: destroy the Mind Stone. She’s the only person who can do it. When they get to Wakanda, Shuri gets to work on separating Vision from the Mind Stone so that Wanda can destroy it, but the Black Order isn’t far behind. Both Wanda and Vision end up in the battlefield, but even with the Black Order defeated the day is not saved. Thanos arrives. He has five of the stones at this point and all he needs is The Mind Stone. He wrenches it from Vision’s forehead, killing him and completing the Infinity Gauntlet.

Remember Wanda’s one job? If Thanos got the Mind Stone she clearly failed, right? That’s what many fans think, with some comparing Wanda’s perceived failure to Star-Lord’s on Titan. However, that’s where fans are wrong. Wanda didn’t fail.

Just before Thanos showed up, Vision begged Wanda to destroy the stone even at the cost of his “life”. It’s obviously very painful for her, but Scarlet Witch does just that. She summons the power to destroy the Mind Stone even as she manages to hold Thanos off, so she can complete the task. Scarlet Witch does, in fact, destroy the Mind Stone. She completed her mission. But Thanos had the Time Stone in hand so even her success ended up a failure. Thanos simply rewound a few moments, brought Vision back to life — stone intact — long enough for him to wrench it from his forehead. That means that Wanda had to not only suffer Vision’s death at her hands, but watch her beloved android die all over again when Thanos resurrected him to take the intact stone.

Thanos takes the Mind Stone, completes the Infinity Gauntlet and despite Thor’s best efforts at killing the Mad Titan, Thanos snaps his fingers. Half of the universe’s sentient life crumbles to ash — Scarlet Witch along with it.

