‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets the Scott Pilgrim Style Trailer Fans Have Been Waiting For

Marvel fans watched the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War more times than most could count, but now there’s a new version like they’ve never seen before recreating the trailer in the style of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The trailer takes the action and humor of Avengers: Infinity War and adds the comic book and video game style visuals and indie rock soundtrack that defined Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s series of Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, published by Oni Press. The film was directed by Edgar Wright, who was at one time set to direct his own Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man. He and Marvel Studios had a difference in vision that ultimately resulted in Edgar Wright leaving the project and being replaced by Peyton Reed.

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, Scott Pilgrim vs. the Universe floundered at the box office, earning just $47.7 million on an $85 million budget. The film has become a cult favorite and featured a couple of future Marvel Cinematic Universe actors in Chris Evans and Brie Larson.

Avengers: Infinity War has been a huge success for the Marvel Studios. The film has earned more than $2 billion worldwide is is the highest-grossing film of 2018 globally. Domestically, the film is the second-highest grossing of the year and the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, all despite Mark Ruffalo spoiling the movie’s ending before it was released.

