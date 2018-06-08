‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Sebastian Stan Is Glad He Was Rejected For Captain America Role

Sebastian Stan is happy with the fact that he was rejected for the role of Captain America to instead land the part of Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Winter Soldier role wasn’t originally the goal for Stan, who debuted as Steve Rogers’ best pal in Captain America: The First Avenger before become the villainous assassin in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While Captain America is a pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stan hasn’t exactly missed out as his international stardom has been fueled by a character pivotal to the franchise with event films like Captain America: Civil War‘s narrative being fueled by his actions.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Stan admitted he realizes he is not “right for the part” of Captain America. Looking back, he knows things have “worked out” in his favor, as Bucky Barnes is a “much better role” for him to play.

The motivational series aiming to help young professionals attempting to build careers pulled a little advice out of Stan. “Try not to take things personally, learn how to face rejection, no matter what you do, stay obsessed with it,” Stan said.

Stan ultimately got into acting at the age of 15 because of how much he liked it. 18 years later, he works with the same manager and has struck gold in the Marvel Studios world which could lead to him playing the White Wolf character in future Black Panther movies. “It was what made sense to me, I just had a lot of fun doing it,” Stan said.

In the end, Stan emphasizes the passion and dedication required for a young actor to make it in show business. “Figure out what about acting you like, what makes you fall in love with it, why do you want to do it,” Stan said. “Then figure out what it is about you that is unique and different.”

