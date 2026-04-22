NES Game From 1991 Gets New Release, Makes Classic Trilogy Fully Accessible

An NES game that launched on the original Nintendo console back in 1991 is getting a new release this week that will make a classic trilogy fully accessible on modern hardware. By the time 1991 rolled around, the NES was on its way out, as Nintendo was instead shifting its focus to releasing games for the newly released SNES. Despite this, many publishers and developers were still supporting the Nintendo Entertainment System with new releases of their own. Now, one of these late-era NES titles happens to be returning in the form of a new port that will release in just a day.

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Coming by way of Hamster, Ninja Gaiden 3: The Ancient Ship of Doom is poised to be imminently re-released on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. This third entry in the Ninja Gaiden series arrived on NES in the summer of 1991 for both Japan and North America and takes place between the events of the first two games. Despite receiving largely great reviews, Ninja Gaiden 3 ended up being one of the last entries in the franchise up until its reboot in 2004, which brought the series into 3D.

Ninja Gaiden 3: The Ancient Ship of Doom is the latest game from Hamster in the publisher’s ongoing “Console Archives” series. Like previous releases from the company, this new version of Ninja Gaiden 3 is set to include improvements like button mapping, quick saves, and additional visual options. It will be available for a price of $7.99 and will be up for grabs on the PS Store and Nintendo eShop beginning tomorrow, April 23rd.

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What’s particularly great about Ninja Gaiden 3: The Ancient Ship of Doom getting this new port is that it makes the original Ninja Gaiden trilogy fully playable outside of the NES for the first time. Previously, Nintendo had added the first Ninja Gaiden and its sequel, Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, to its catalog of NES games that are available through Nintendo Switch Online. Despite requests from fans to see The Ancient Ship of Doom also brought to Switch Online, Nintendo has yet to do so. As such, this “Console Archives” release from Hamster finally resolves the matter for the time being.

Moving forward, there’s a chance that Nintendo could look to bring Ninja Gaiden 3: The Ancient Ship of Doom to Switch Online as well. If and when this ever happens, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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