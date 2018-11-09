‘Avengers 4’ Star Sebastian Stan: “Tom Holland Is a Problem”

Every actor in the Avengers franchise has a knack for picking on his or her co-stars at every chance they get. On Thursday night, it was Sebastian Stan‘s chance to take a crack at one of his Marvel pals, and he put Tom Holland directly in his crosshairs.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stan was asked by the host which of his Avengers co-stars he liked working with the least. After casting a big smile, Stan went straight for Spidey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh dear god, you know the man. I mean Tom Holland is a problem,” he replied. “That was the other thing, I didn’t have to wear a Spider-Man suit tonight.”

Laughing, Kimmel put the joke aside and admitted that Holland “might be the nicest kid in the world, right?” Everyone who’s met him seems to love Tom Holland, and Stan is no exception. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t find a way to add in another dig whenever he gets a chance.

“Yeah, he keeps adding in a lot of hair gel to make up for things,” Stan joked.

Over the past couple of years, Stan has become known by fans as one of the more light-hearted, fun Avengers actors. Always having a good time on the set, and making people laugh, Stan is a constant source of humor for every fan that follows the franchise.

This trait was in full effect a couple of months ago when the actor was asked about the first time he put on the bionic Winter Soldier arm. Rather than just wearing the costume like he was supposed to, Stan couldn’t help but make robotic sound effects while picking up random objects around the set.

“I did not do the robot,” Stan said. “I was just more like going around like grabbing things left and right, making sound effects and I think they were always like telling me ‘you know you don’t have to do those sound effects when you do the punches’ but [I] couldn’t help it.”

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t have done the exact same thing? You can watch the full interview with Sebastian Stan in the video at the top of the page.

Which of the Avengers stars do you think is the funniest when the cameras aren’t rolling? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel’s Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.