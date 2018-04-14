‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Selling More Tickets Than Last Seven Marvel Studios Movies Combined

Avengers: Infinity War is selling plenty of tickets, but few probably expected it to put the last seven Marvel movies to shame.

That’s exactly what the highly anticipated film is doing though two weeks before its release. Infinity War is clearly outpacing Black Panther by a margin of two to one in Fandango ticket presales and is actually selling more presale tickets than the last seven Marvel Studios projects combined.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s truly impressive, especially when you consider that those last several films include some notable heavy hitters.

· “Black Panther”

· “Thor: Ragnarok”

· “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

· “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

· “Doctor Strange”

· “Captain America: Civil War”

· “Ant-Man”

The crazy thing is the film has two more weeks to go, and will just continue to pile onto that already impressive number.

“Infinity War” has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.”

Starting today, Fandango is offering limited edition “Avengers: Infinity War” collectible movie character gift cards here. (See sample images attached.) With every Fandango VIP purchase of “Infinity War” tickets, Fandango is offering a complimentary “Infinity War” poster by popular artist Kaz Oomori from Fandango Fanshop, while supplies last. Fans have the option to choose one of five exclusive posters, featuring Black Panther, Okoye, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy and many others.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.