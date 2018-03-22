‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Equal Parts Cosmic And Earth-Bound

The clock is ticking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest project yet. After the heralded release of Black Panther, Marvel Studios will bring Avengers: Infinity War to the table in April, and the massive blockbuster promises to tell a superhero story unlike any seen before. The movie will put the entire MCU at stake, but fans should not expect the whole thing to take place amongst the stars.

No, according the film’s writers, the third Avengers installment will strike a solid balance.

During an Avengers: Infinity War set visit, ComicBook had the chance to speak with Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus about the game-changing movie. It was there the two opened up about how much time the film spends on Earth versus space, and the duo the setting is pretty split.

“We can’t give you a percentage but it’s fairly split. That’s part of the nature of all these groups coming together,” McFeely explained.

Continuing, Markus said it was important for Avengers: Infinity War to have a truly epic scale. The fate of universe doesn’t rest solely on one planet let alone a single country. With so much at stake, every corner of the MCU needed to tie into the upcoming feature.

“We wanted to give it, not have it be the feeling that it all comes down to Earth every time. It’s this sort of “Earth-ist” point-of-view that you have to tell,” the writer said. “We needed a broad canvas the whole time, so that it didn’t feel like, coincidentally, every stone is on, is in America.”

With so many characters in play, the varying settings aim to balance out how full the film’s cast is. More than a dozen MCU all-stars will appear in Avengers: Infinity War as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes align with everyone from Groot to Ant-Man. According to Markus, those characters and their divvied up teams will add to bring a bit of levity into an otherwise serious flick.

“Sometimes you play into it. You cut to the Guardians and it’s a breather,” he revealed. “If you’re going from T’Challa and Captain America being very intense, you cut to Quill and Drax and it’s like, sigh. It doesn’t mean they’re not carrying as much plot, it just means the tone is different.”

