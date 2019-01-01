Netflix Makes Light of Thanos Snap in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Description

Netflix’s description of Avengers: Infinity War includes a reference to Thanos’ snap that has some Marvel fans crying “too soon.”

Netflix’s description includes a box office factoid reading, “Audiences snapped up tickets for Avengers: Infinity War, powering it to more than $2 billion at the global box office.”

The Redditor who made the post accuses Netflix of being “savage.”

Still, even Marvel fans are having some fun with Avengers: Infinity War by ringing in the new year with a perfectly timed snap.

Netflix already received backlash from Marvel fans over the Avengers: Infinity War synopsis describing Thanos as an “intergalactic sociopath.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have discussed Thanos as a character.

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony Russo said about Thanos’ goals in an interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has discussed how the Snap cliffhanger was the perfect ending for Avengers: Infinity War.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

He has also discussed how the film’s ending subverts the expectations of a Marvel movie.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th; Avengers 4 on May 3rd; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.