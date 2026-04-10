Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Gets a New Release After Season 2 Finale

The year kicked off with the exciting Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, as it follows Frieren and her party traveling in the Northern regions. While the latest season is shorter than expected, with only 10 episodes, the story is more exciting as the journey gets more dangerous going forward. Frieren’s party continues to encounter new threats in the North after Fern got her First Class Mage certification, which is mandatory for any party to travel through the region. The latest season has already reached its finale after teasing the Golden Land Arc and a major new character who will be properly introduced in the upcoming season.

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After the Season 2 finale, the official YouTube channel of TOHO Animation released a new non-credit music video, depicting scenes from the final episode. The scenes include the daily lives of the party as they try to get some travel funds for their journey ahead and stumble upon one of the most beautiful scenes ever. The ending features the last episode’s ending theme, Trace by Milet, the same artist who also provided the first opening theme of Season 1, titled Anytime Anywhere, which was another smashing hit. Additionally, Milet also performed the second season’s ending theme, The Story of Us.

What Will Happen in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3?

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The anime will return in October 2027 with Season 3 to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc. After the Season 2 finale, the official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, who will be the most crucial character in the upcoming season. He has been introduced as one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, so his powers are expected to be extraordinary. The journey of Frieren’s party will continue in Season 3, and they will reach a land rumored to be turned to gold.

While Frieren and the others have no idea yet whether such a land even exists, the anime revealed that it’s the hometown of Denken, a First Class Mage who took the exam along with Fern and the others. The party will reunite with him in the upcoming season and help him in his ordeal as he prepares to die against a powerful enemy. The Golden Land Arc is 28 chapters long, so there’s no way to determine if the third season will adapt any other arc without the episode count.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Continues Its Indefinite Hiatus

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While the anime will be out soon, the manga continues its indefinite hiatus since October 2025 and hasn’t dropped any updates on its return. The hiatus was announced due to the poor health of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator), as it allowed them more time to work on the series at their own pace.

That was the second indefinite hiatus of the series last year, since it resumed its publication briefly in July 2025 following a hiatus in January 2025. While the creators have taken time for rest, they are also working on the manga without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return in a few months.

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