‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Is [SPOILER] Trapped In the Soul Stone?

After much time spent talking about and speculating on the location of the Soul Stone, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were finally shown the location of the infamous Infinity Stone in the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. Like, for real. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the movie. You’ve been warned.

As it turns out, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has known the whereabouts of the Soul Stone for quite some time. The deadliest woman in the universe only reveals the location so that her father Thanos (Josh Brolin) would stop torturing Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Once Gamora and Thanos get to Vormir, the planet where the Soul Stone is located, the stone’s stonekeeper — Red Skull (Ross Marquand) — informs Thanos that the only way to wield the Soul Stone is to exchange the soul of one you love for it.

In a gut-wrenching turn of events, Thanos tosses his daughter Gamora off the cliff with tears in his eyes, effectively killing her.

Near the tail-end of the movie — after snapping his fingers, instantly killing half of the people in the universe — Thanos passes out and has an apparent vision where he’s approached by Gamora as a child asking him about what he’s done.

For those who paid close enough attention to the scene, Thanos and Gamora seemed to be standing in a lake of sorts where the atmosphere was made up of a smoky orange haze. Coincidentally enough, the orange stone is none other than the Soul Stone.

So this begs the question: is Gamora really dead or is her soul simply trapped within the Soul Stone?

For the fans who have read the Infinity Gauntlet run by Ji Starlin — a comic run that heavily influenced Infinity War — the Soul Gem (they’re gems, not stones, in the comics) contains a pocket dimension called the Soulworld.

While some comic characters are able to visit the Soulworld at will — like Adam Warlock — it’s primarily the dimension where the souls lost by Thanos’ infamous snap were stored, for lack of a better term.

If the orange place Thanos briefly visited before most of the heroes started disintegrating is the Soulworld — or at least a version of it — it’d certainly pave a way for the living heroes to restore the universe as it was before Thanos assembled the Infinity Gauntlet.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

What do you think? Is Gamora still alive, but just trapped in the Soulworld? Let us know in the comments below!