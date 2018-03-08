‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Avengers Confirmed to Be Protecting Vision in Wakanda, Not the Soul Stone

Marvel made shockwaves when they moved the release date of Avengers: Infinity War up by a week and now that the blockbuster is next month, loads of information regarding the film’s plot have begun to surface.

For fans still holding out hope that the Soul Stone was still in Wakanda, it appears that’s not the case — even though we know Thanos invades the reclusive country with his army of Outriders.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Anthony Russo spoke to the reason why the Mad Titan wages war on Wakanda.

“Cap makes the decision to bring [Vision] here to Wakanda,” Anthony Russo says. “Earth is making its last stand to keep the stone from Thanos. It’s the best place to make your last stand.”

The fact that Captain America (Chris Evans) decides to relocate Vision makes sense. After all, Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa helped him hide his friend at the end of Captain America: Civil War.

Created in the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision (Paul Bettany) was created by Ultron using the Mind Stone found in Loki’s staff. And unfortunately for the android and Avengers alike, Thanos is going to need that stone back if he’s going to want to fully assemble his Infinity Gauntlet.

Russo went on to explain how integral Vision is to the plot of Infinity War.

“Vision is a living MacGuffin,” Anthony Russo says. “Obviously, that raises the stakes because Vision’s life is in danger, and his life is in conflict with Thanos’ goals, so something’s got to give.”

Now that we know Wakanda is invaded by hordes of Outriders — and presumably, Thanos and his Black Order — the location of the Soul Stone continues to remain a mystery. A mystery we may not solve until Infinity War or it’s yet-to-be-named sequel Avengers 4 are released.

Avengers: Infinity War was recently pushed up to a release date on April 27, 2018. It’s sequel — Avengers 4 — is slated for release next year on on May 3. While waiting for Infinity War to roll around, fans can still catch Black Panther in theaters or catch Thor: Ragnarok on home media.