Tom Holland Found Out About THAT Spider-Man Scene in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ the Same Day He Filmed It

Fans have had a week to process the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, and the wounds are still fresh.

One of the scenes with the biggest impact was when Spider-Man faded out of existence while cradled in the arms of his mentor Iron Man. While it might seem like a scene of that emotional weight requires some preparation from the actors before shooting, Tom Holland didn’t have that luxury.

While speaking at a Q&A for his charity The Brothers Trust, Holland revealed he only just found out about that scene right before filming, according to a report from Webbed Media.

Tom filmed the Spider-Man death scene the same day he found out he was dying. Even he was taken aback when he saw the death in the film as he just remembers having the time of his life filming.

That scene was improvised with Robert Downey Jr., whom Holland praised for his ad-libbing abilities.

When asked about the improvising on his death scene he said he did but “all I did was say I don’t want to go a few times.” He said RDJ is the king of improvising. During the scene on the donut ship with Dr. Strange & Iron Man, Tom actually improvised the “I’m back up” line to which RDJ quickly quipped back saying that the adults are talking.

And as for that ending, there have been multiple theories floating around positing that those who fell victim to the Vanishing are actually trapped in the Soul Stone. Holland was surprising restrained in his response to a question about that possibility.

A fan asked if Spidey is trapped in the soul stone and Tom said he doesn’t know. He goes on to say how he didn’t even read the script and he kept pestering Kevin Feige for information but couldn’t get anything.

It looks like Holland, much like the rest of us, will have to wait until next year’s premiere of Avengers 4 before finally learning some answers.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

