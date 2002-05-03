The Internet Votes Tom Holland the Best Spider-Man Following ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

It isn't hard to find chatter online about Avengers: Infinity War. The much-awaited movie went live last Thursday, and the blockbuster has gone on to dominate the box office like none before it. With millions having sat down for the movie, many have headed to social media to share their thoughts on what makes the movie so epic, and Spider-Man stans are coming out in full force with their opinions.

When it comes to Peter Parker, fans are saying no one could have done the character better in the Avengers entry than Tom Holland, and it's apparently not up for debate.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You've been warned.

For those who have seen Avengers: Infinity War, you know what role Peter plays in the packed movie. The hero gets caught up in the apocalyptic plot Thanos is brewing when New York finds itself under attack by the Black Order. Ditching a school field trip, Peter brings Spider-Man to the action, and he winds up heading to space alongside Doctor Strange and Iron Man. However, things go from bad to worse when Peter meets Thanos face to face, and the film ends with the Queens teen dead at the hands of the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Infinity War isn't afraid to send its fans on an emotional roller coaster, but the number it did on Peter is hard to overlook. The character starts off as the perfect mix of overeager and witty, but his attitude mellows as he realizes what is at stake. When the heroes clash with Thanos on Titan, Spider-Man never strays from his heroics, and his heart-wrenching death proved how easily Holland could tap into Peter's turbulent emotions.

As you can see below, fans are using social media to gush over how effortlessly Holland makes his work look. In fact, many are going so far as to say that his take on Peter outshines those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield brought to theaters in the past, and those voices only seem to be multiplying.

if you’ve seen infinity war and you still think tobey or andrew is the best spider-man, then you’re probably smoking crack bc nobody embodies peter parker more perfectly than tom holland — ∴ grace didn’t survive iw ∵ (@visionstark) April 28, 2018

oh btw Tom Holland is the best Peter Parker we’ve had. That one damn scene. Listen — Charlie (@angelaliz_) April 27, 2018

tobey maguire is the original spider-man, but he is NOT the best. tom holland is hands down the best peter parker/spider-man. he is LITERALLY peter parker and his acting skills are so fucking superb. see iw and tell me that tobey is the best, update: tobey will never be the best. — love, kai💫||saw iw (@marvelusholland) April 28, 2018

All I can say is that Tom Holland truly and honestly embodies Peter Parker like no other has. He stole every scene he was in, had the entire audience captivated and engaged and is SO loved by SO many. His performance was absolutely phenomenal, he is so talented beyond words. — bell ✩⋆ in mourning (@SpiderlingTom) April 27, 2018

I need to one day meet Tom Holland to tell him how fucking good he was in this movie. Every little moment, mask or unmasked, he's the perfect Peter Parker. — shellhead (@starkfuturism) April 27, 2018

I always liked Garfield the most but he was too damn old and smooth as high school Peter Parker. Tom holland had me convinced he’s the best Parker and Spidey after his Infinity War performance — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) April 30, 2018

Whether you agree with those fans about Holland, you cannot deny how spot-on the actor is with Spider-Man. Even Stan Lee has thrown his approval behind the British actor as he told fans as Denver Comic Con last year that Holland is like a living, breathing Peter Parker.

"Oh, he's wonderful," Lee told fans as he recounted his time filming his cameo for Spider-Man: Homecoming. "I can't believe it. It's as if we created a living being to be Spider-Man, and it turned out to be Tom."

Do you think Holland's take on Spider-Man is the best to hit theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

