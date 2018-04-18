‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Spider-Man Fights Thanos in New TV Spot

Spider-Man is fighting in a whole new weight class in the latest TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War.

The new spot shows new footage from the film, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland) taking on the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Taking on Thanos is pretty courageous of Peter Parker considering the villain has been described by the film’s directors as exponentially scarier than even the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” co-director Anthony Russo said during a press visit to the film’s set. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

During a separate interview, co-director Joe Russo said, “The stakes are incredibly high. I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He’s an incredibly intense character. Sociopathic. He takes no prisoners. I think the audience needs to be prepared when they go see these movies.”

As for Spidey, Tom Holland says his character has done a lot of growing up since Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“A lot. A lot has changed,” Holland said. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

Spider-Man also becomes an official Avenger in Avengers: Infinity War. He will team up with the other Avengers, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy in their attempts to stop Thanos and the Black Order’s conquest of Earth.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.