Stan Lee’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cameo Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters (at long last!), and as Marvel fans know, you can’t have a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie without an appearance from Stan Lee!

Lee’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War is as cheeky and fun as ever, but for fans who want to know which scene to look for (or those that just can’t help themselves from knowing ahead of time), here’s the breakdown of Stan Lee’s Infinity War cameo. Needless to say – SPOILERS follow!

Early on in the film, Thanos dispatches his “children,” The Black Order, to Earth on a mission: recover the Time and Mind Infinity Stones. One of the Black Order ships arrives over NYC, and before most of the city takes notice, there’s one person whose senses start tingling: Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man!

Peter spots the alien ship while he’s riding the bus home from school, and decides to immediately swing into action. He gets his friend Ned to make a distraction, by screaming at the top of his lungs about the alien vessel in the sky. As all the Midtown Science & Tech students flock to the bus windows, we get a shot of the bus driver, who turns out to be Stan Lee! In a manner that only Stan Lee could deliver, the driver yells out “What, you kids never seen a spaceship before?”

It’s a fun little aside, and a nice callback to the events of the original Avengers and the Battle of New York. What’s great about the MCU is that the scene invokes the fact that Midtown high school students were probably so young at the time of The Battle of NYC that seeing the Black Order ship actually would be the first time they’ve gotten to see an alien spaceship in person!

Getting even deeper into the shared universe matrix: this moment touches upon a recent point of contention in the MCU, which is how Spider-Man: Homecoming messed up the timeline. That film famously dropped a time jump that set its events “eight years” after the Battle of NYC, a time that didn’t match up to other MCU films. Marvel Studios execs have since cleared up the discrepancy, stating that Homecoming is actually set six years after Avengers.

