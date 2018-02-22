Stan Lee Says Fan-Favorite Heroes Will Debut In Avengers: Infinity War

Over the last month or so, Marvel Studios has moved full-speed ahead with one of its most ambitious projects to date. More than a decade in the making, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will pull together for a climatic showdown next year when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters. The ensemble flick will see Earth’s mightiest heroes team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and other heroes as they band together against Thanos. Currently, the film is filming in Scotland as it operates under top secret conditions, but there is one man out there talking somewhat loosely about the feature. And, in a recent Q&A, Stan Lee dropped one bomb which has MCU fans speculating like mad.

Thanks to GameZone, fans learned that the iconic comic creator opened up about Avengers: Infinity War during an appearance in Des Moines, Iowa. The writer showed up at a local convention where he was asked by a fan how Marvel Studios is faring with the massive blockbuster. According to reports, Lee’s assistant told the writer he could not talk about Avengers: Infinity War in-depth. However, that didn’t stop him from saying “a new character (maybe even multiple) would appear.” And, what’s more, Lee said the debuts would please fans.

Of course, fans have running with this news and fan-casting the heroes which may make their debut in Avengers: Infinity War. In first place, fans are rallying behind the introduction of Carol Danvers, AKA: Captain Marvel. The female heroine is slated to get her own standalone film with actress Brie Larson bringing her to life. Previously, Joss Whedon has said he wanted to introduce the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but the movie did now allow such a luxury. However, the third Avengers flick may make room for the superhero given her extraterrestrial powers.

Aside from Captain Marvel, there is another hotly anticipated hero which fans are hoping to see. Adam Warlock has yet to make a full debut in the MCU, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set up the franchise to bring in the all-powerful hero. The artificial human was seen in his cacoon at the end of Marvel’s most recent film, and comic book readers were stoked by the cameo. After all, Adam Warlock does have an important role to play in Marvel’s Infinity War and Infinity Gauntlet storylines. If the MCU is really going to explore Thanos’ power-hungry journey, then the franchise will need to rope the intergalactic being into its universe ASAP.

You can check out the first synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War below:

“As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.”

Avengers: Infinity War is described by Marvel Studios as the culmination of everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008. The movie is filming now under directors Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The expansive confirmed cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War and its as-yet-untitled sequel are filming back-to-back for a May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019 release, respectively.

