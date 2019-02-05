‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chris Pratt Feels the Same Way About Star-Lord’s Screw Up as Marvel Fans

Marvel star Chris Pratt is as disappointed by Star-Lord’s behavior in Avengers: Infinity War as everyone else.

Pratt is out promoting his new animated feature The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. As part of this promotional tour, Digital Spy asked Pratt if the reaction to Star-Lord’s lack of chill in Infinity War has him worried about the coming release of Avengers: Endgame.

“Oh no, I’m not nervous at all about Endgame coming out,” Pratt said. “I think it’s totally true, and I personally feel the same as everyone else about Star-Lord. But I know things, OK? And I feel like audiences are gonna be blown away when this next film comes out.”

Pratt’s LEGO Movie co-star Elizabeth Banks wondered if there may be forgiveness in Star-Lord’s future.

“I don’t even know,” Pratt said. “Even if it’s not, it was worth it, because this is an experience for fans that truly never will be matched again in the history of cinema.”

Many fans blame Thanos’ victory in Infinity War on Peter Quill’s emotional meltdown on the planet Titan. Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that Quill losing his cool was a crucial moment, ruining a solid plan to stop Thanos.

That was the turning point of that scene,” Joe Russo said during a post-screening Q&A. “Again, these are flawed characters that make emotional choices, human choices. Had Quill not done that, the movie might have ended right there.”

“That moment is very emotionally truthful, and I think that’s why we bought it in the moment and that’s why we loved it as a storytelling point because it made him so vulnerable,” Anthony Russo added

Joe Russo had gone into more depth about Star-Lord’s behavior in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, look, he’s a character who’s gone through a lot of pain. He’s lost a lot of people in his life. He was kidnapped by pirates when he was 10 years old, raised by pirates, lost his mother, had to kill his father, and in the movie, the love of his life is taken from him,” he said. “So if you can’t understand someone making a human choice like that, I don’t know if you understand humanity very well. But he is a flawed character, and that’s what’s so compelling about him.”

Still, some fans believe that Star-Lord’s actions were for the better.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.