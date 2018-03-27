Steve x Bucky Shippers Flood Twitter With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thirst Tweets

When it comes to the Internet, shipping is just a part of life. Fandom culture has created plenty of safe spaces for netizens to explore their favorite fictional romances whether they’re considered canon or not. Since Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thousands have used fan-works and social media to promote their top superhero ships, and Avengers: Infinity War is bringing lots of those fans out these days.

After all, the climatic film promises to kill off some major heroes, and fans of Captain America are not okay with the promise of him dying on Bucky Barnes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the Marvel fandom was sent into an uproar when new posters for Avengers: Infinity War went live. The images showed off each of the MCU’s powerful Infinity Stones, and one of the posters brought together Steve Rogers and Bucky at long last. The deceptively simply artwork looked normal to many, but netizens were quick to read into the poster, and Stucky (or SteveBucky) shippers were quick to use it as speculation fodder for the pair’s bromance-turned-romance.

As you can see below, the poster is just the latest thing to spin the Marvel fandom into a shipping frenzy, but it is far from the first thing to worry fans. With Thanos heading to Earth, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War have not been shy about their plan to kill off major heroes. Captain America is consistently ranked as a character who is very likely to be killed in the next Avengers flicks, and that bet was raised recently when Chris Evans confirmed he would be done with the MCU after Avengers: Infinity War. Time is ticking on one of the fandom’s most popular ships, and fans cannot see the relationship ending (1) well or (2) how they want. So, you can see why those die-hard fans are taking to social media to thirst over the Stucky ship before promptly mourning its inevitable demise.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Which romances do you want Avengers: Infinity War to explore or lay to rest? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

brookIynmarvel

STEVE AND BUCKY ON A POSTER TOGETHER??? FINALLY WHAT WE DESERVED!!! pic.twitter.com/kXkzkZVjfy — love, estefany (@brookIynmarvel) March 26, 2018

NatalieAbrams

Did I miss the internet explosion over Steve looking longingly at Bucky in this #InfinityWar poster? Because, come on, it feels like Marvel is practically making this canon https://t.co/WWju5cybDL pic.twitter.com/NOYUSRuWlY — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) March 26, 2018

MARVELOLOGY

Marvel: bUcky aNd stEvE arE jUst friEnds



Also marvel: *has a poster with Bucky literally staring at Steve’s ass* pic.twitter.com/6PYcMXFDDJ — satan (@MARVELOLOGY) March 27, 2018

youresteve

STEVE, BUCKY, SHURI, NEBULA AND MANTIS IN ONE POSTER ?????? THIS ONE’S FOR THE GAYS pic.twitter.com/h8B41o2NFI — eleanor (@youresteve) March 26, 2018

bvrncs

the gays want stevebucky not wandaflashdrive https://t.co/P6uNBuGAqV — ashley (@bvrncs) March 26, 2018

captaindeadpooI

can’t believe we got a stevebucky poster but tony got stuck with benadryl cucumberpatch instead of with his one true love rhodey who they shoved down there with florence and the machine. smh pic.twitter.com/ysz5zkOAZS — angela (@captaindeadpooI) March 26, 2018

buckysbuck

buddy, if it’s was really made by fans stevebucky would’ve been canon since captain america: the first avenger https://t.co/O0pEDRVuqg — amanda (@buckysbuck) March 27, 2018

buckybarnes

sebevahns

steve on his way to wakanda to pick up bucky pic.twitter.com/00SUb8JAMV — kayla 31 (@sebevahns) March 25, 2018

soberdenatural