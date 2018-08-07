‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writer Reveals Who Played Doctor Strange’s Cape

It was Marvel Studios’ most ambitious movie to date and now that Avengers: Infinity War has been released digitally, fans are getting plenty of fresh new behind-the-scenes content from the set of the historic movie.

Included in the new content was a version of the movie with commentary by Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as the movie’s writing duo of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was in this commentary that Markus revealed that Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Cloak of Levitation was, at times, played by a motion capture actor.

Yes, you read that right. Strange’s trusty companion was played by none other than motion capture maestro Terry Notary.

“[Terry Notary] had a memorable day where he played Doctor Strange’s cape,” Markus revealed. “That’s right, he did it. He became a cape.”

Although he was a stand-in for the iconic mystical cape, Notary’s biggest Infinity War role came as he portrayed Cull Obsidian, the largest of Thanos’ children. His Infinity War efforts didn’t stop there, however. In addition to his role as an on-set CG movement advisor, the mo-cap actor also served as the mocap performer behind the teenaged Groot, a role he’s slated to reprise in next year’s yet-to-be-named Avengers 4.

Prior to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Notary might best be known for being the motion capture actor behind King Kong in Kong: Skull Island. He also worked alongside MCU colleague Andy Serkis in the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy.

Notary’s earliest credited role was as a movement coordinator on Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2001.

When the Russo Brothers revealed that Constantine alum Michael Shaw had been cast as Corvus Glaive, Anthony Russo talked to Notary’s role on the film.

“We had Terry Notary, so Terry worked very closely with every one of them to help them understand, including Josh, to help them understand movement, what the relationship between their body and their characters’ bodies are, almost like a puppeteer,” Russo mentioned.

What’d you think of Notary’s mo-cap performance as Cull Obsidian? Did you ever think that the Cloak of Levitation could be something portrayed by a motion-captor actor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14.