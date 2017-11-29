‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teaser Aired Before Good Morning America

Ahead of the trailer’s long-awaited debut, Good Morning America revealed a quick 20-second teaser for Avengers: Infinity War loaded with brand new footage.

The clip features many of the fan favorites among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America.

Black Panther’s voice over plays over the beginning of the clips, ordering defenses to be raised for the coming invasion before saying, “Someone get this man a shield.” Steve Rogers then appears on the screen.

Avengers:Infinity War The trailer is coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/gRfv6SK4me — 💕RDJ JP💕 (@luvrobertdowney) November 29, 2017

The footage, captured by various Twitter users, is loaded with some epic moments, including Panther and Cap doing battle against Thanos’ army in an open field, the return of the Hulkbuster armor, Thor struggling to keep it together (literally), and much more.

The clip ends with Vision, helpless on the ground with a boot on his chest, and someone lowering a staff onto his forehead. The Mind Stone in his forehead starts glowing as he screams on out in pain.

Looks like Thanos won’t face much resistance in gathering those Infinity Stones together. We’ll see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fare when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Of course, all of this just serves as a prelude for the main course — the full-length trailer debuts later this morning on Good Morning America.