‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Tessa Thompson Says Film Will Make Fans Feel “Galvanized”

Fans have to wait two more months before Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, which means the members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t reveal many details about what fans can expect. Tessa Thompson, who joined the MCU as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, might not be able to shed too much insight on the upcoming film, yet confirmed that audiences will leave the theater feeling excited and energized.

When asked what word would best describe audiences’ reactions, Thompson shared with Entertainment Tonight, “I think ‘galvanized.’ The thing that I feel, way before I was ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before I dreamt that I ever would be, is that their characters are, in epic proportion…these superheroes, these god-like characters, and also, meanwhile, incredibly human. I’ve always felt like the strength of Marvel films are not just the action sequences, which, of course, we love as audience members, but really dynamically, that action that happens between these characters.”

The upcoming Avengers film will feature virtually every hero from the MCU thus far, which is sure to deliver action in epic proportions. Thompson confirmed that the story has plenty of heart to go along with the impressive action.

“Their friendships, their love stories, their loss,” Thompson confessed. “I think those are the things that really tug on your heart and make you compelled to really follow characters on their journey so I think the same thing will be true in Avengers: Infinity War and, the truth is, I think the same thing will be true throughout Phase 4 because that’s what Marvel does best.”

Thompson’s debut in Ragnarok was one of the many notable elements of the third solo Thor film, dazzling audiences with her on-screen presence, capable of holding her own alongside established MCU actors like Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. So what does the future of the MCU hold for Thompson?

“I love collaborating with Marvel, they’re so open to collaboration, and they also, meanwhile, just have the best ideas, so I’m happy with wherever the road takes me. I trust them immensely,” Thompson admitted of her hopes for the future.

Valkyrie will reportedly be seen in Avengers: Infinity War when it lands in theaters on April 27th.

