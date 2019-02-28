Early ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Different Look for Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War may have come and gone, but fans are still having a great time learning about all of the behind-the-scenes anecdotes and stories of big changes in the movie, leading up to theatrical release. Concept art of abandoned design concepts for Infinity War have been particularly popular with fans – which is why this new artwork of an alternate design for Thanos will be a thrill to check out!

This version of Thanos is probably one of the more “in-between” concepts for the Mad Titan that we’ve seen. As we know by now, Avengers: Infinity War sees Thanos start out wearing the golden armor we saw him wearing from The Avengers up until Infinity War‘s opening scene. After Thanos takes possession of both the Space and Power Infinity Stones, he no longer needs the armor, and sheds it for a more casual boots, pants, tunic, Gauntlet look.

However, in the version above by concept artist Jerad S. Marantz, Thanos’ “comfy clothes” provide more coverage, with a hoodie-style tunic and a more armor-style look to his belt, pants and boots. It’s actually an easy design to get behind, as Thanos looks a lot more regal and menacing here than he arguably did in the actual film.

If you haven’t seen it, Marantz’ full portfolio of concept art is definitely worth checking out. He did some other impressive Avengers: Infinity War concept art pieces for other Thanos designs, as well as alternate designs for The Black Order and some truly frightening ones for Red Skull. He’s also done some great DC concept art designs, like alternate versions of Batman and Doomsday in Batman v Superman. If you have a minute, definitely click the link above and check it out.

While these concept art pieces are windows into versions of popular comic book movies we’ll never see, in the case of Avengers: Infinity War there’s still a viable possibility that concepts for someone like Thanos could end up being used in Avengers: Endgame. We’ve already heard that possibility existing for a bladed weapon that Thanos was going to wield, so who knows what other early concepts were mined for the film?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

