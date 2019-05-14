Marvel Fan Art Imagines Disney CEO Bob Iger as Thanos

As of Wednesday morning, The Walt Disney Company officially took control of 21st Century Fox, only adding to the biggest entertainment company in the industry. There is no limit to what the new Disney can do, with properties like Avatar, the X-Men, Fox Searchlight, and FX joining the likes of Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm. The man in charger of the company, CEO Bob Iger, has solidified his position as the most powerful individual in all of Hollywood, and one Marvel fan has taken it upon themselves to merge him with the most powerful individual in the MCU.

After the acquisition, a Reddit user named Chanma50 posted an image to the Marvel Studios subreddit, imagining Iger as none other than the devastating Thanos. Iger’s face has been placed on top of Thanos’, and he’s smiling has he closes his entertainment gauntlet.

All of the visible Infinity Stones in the gauntlet are covered with the logos of properties that Iger’s Disney now control. In addition to Marvel, the stones reveal the names of Pixar, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox, and Hulu.

Underneath the photo is a unique quote created for Iger’s Thanos, spinning out of an actual Thanos quote from Avengers: Infinity War. It reads “Fun isn’t something one considers when conquering the media industry. But this… does put a smile on my face.”

The line was easily one of the most iconic that Thanos delivered in Infinity War, and it definitely applies to Disney’s takeover of the rest of the industry. Like Thanos, Iger’s company just can’t be competed with at this point, considering how many properties they control.

Unlike Thanos however, Iger and Disney are simply trying to build an empire, not cut the population of the universe in two.

The real Thanos will be seen in next in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, hitting theaters on April 26th.

(Photo Credit: Matthew Ball)

