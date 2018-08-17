‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Recreates Thanos Fight Scene on Titan in 16-Bit

Some Marvel fans probably have Avengers: Infinity War memorized by now, but a new fan-made video puts one of its scenes in a new context.

Youtuber Mr. Sunday Movies recently shared a new video, which reimagines Infinity War‘s fight on Titan with a vintage, 16-Bit flair. You can check out the video – as well as a side-by-side comparison with the actual film – above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result is pretty awesome, illustrating just how hard the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy had to work to attempt to vanquish Thanos. Seeing the sequence translated into 16-Bit is also stylistically interesting, with moments like Thanos throwing a moon at Iron Man and Doctor Strange’s fight against the Mad Titan looking pretty darn awesome.

While it’s hard for plenty of fans to pick their favorite sequence from Infinity War, the fight on Titan definitely holds a lot of significance in the film — especially with regards to showing Thanos’ power.

“Doctor Strange is a prescient character and the fact that he was able to view the events unfolding 14 million times and watching them lose 14 million times is weighing heavy on his heart and doesn’t save him at the end of the movie,” co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “So again we wanted to show that no matter what level of power you had Thanos is an unstoppable force and ultimately the victory was going to be his.”

The scene also showcases the now-infamous standoff between Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Thanos, which fans went to great lengths to analyze and criticize. But according to Russo, another one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could be to blame for Thanos ultimately snapping half of the universe to dust.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.” The God of Thunder hasn’t been known for his intelligence but acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.