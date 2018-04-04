‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet Car Transformation Revealed

Thanos will wield the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War, but did you know he can ride in it too?

Yeah, we were surprised too, but thanks to a new LEGO set it appears that is unexpectedly the case. Looks like he is trading in his Thanos Copter for a slick new Infinity Gauntlet-styled…Buggy we’ll call it. The Gauntlet can turn itself into an off-road vehicle, with the Infinity Stones front and center.

If you thought Thanos was intimidating before, imagine what he’ll look like now coming straight towards you with a giant yellow fist for a car. That’s nightmare fuel people.

This new Thanos Buggy (yep, still going with that) is part of a Mighty Micros set that also features an Iron Man Go-Kart with a decidedly old-school flair. As such it is just for the toys, so don’t expect Thanos to show up in his new Buggy during his rampage in Infinity War. Still…would be kind of epic if he did right?

It’s impressive enough to take down the heroes of Marvel with just your fist, let alone doing it in a crazy looking Infinity Stone-infused Buggy (yep, that’s a thing now).

To be fair though, it still doesn’t top the sheer ludicrous nature of the Thanos Copter, but it is a close second.

As for Thanos, Infinity War will definitely try and live up to the hype created by his appearance in several other Marvel films, and screenwriter Stephen McFeely explained the secret behind that is creating an emotional tether for the powerful villain.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely said. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants. “

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

