Josh Brolin Brings Thanos to Life in Rare ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Photos

With Avengers: Infinity War finally in theaters, fans are able to see the frightening and destructive impact of Thanos on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To commemorate the film’s release, new magazine photos go behind the scenes to show how Josh Brolin brought the Mad Titan to life. These never before seen pictures (possibly from Titan Magazines’ one shot) from the set of Avengers: Infinity War show Brolin in his mo cap suit, acting in scenes alongside Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, and Dave Bautista.

Brolin previously spoke about his expectations being blown away for playing Thanos, revealing to Total Film that he preferred playing the character over Cable in Deadpool 2.

“Look, I really like doing Cable, and it’s practical,” Brolin said. “But I think if I was to have a preference, it’d be Thanos, just because my expectation was pretty low, given that I just thought I was a prop. And it was quite the opposite, having seen enough of the movie and realized how cutting edge this technical process is, y’know? I was watching me. I was watching every twitch, every blink. I was watching my eyes. My actions. I was living through my intentions.”

Because this was unlike any other role he’d previously done, Brolin had to get some advice from an experienced pro before taking the gig.

“At the beginning, before I said yes, I called Mark Ruffalo and I said, ‘What do you think of this?’ He was like, ‘It’s going to be really uncomfortable in the beginning, and then you see the movie, and you’ll just be absolutely blown away by the stuff you were doing.’ And that was then. They made huge leaps and bounds in mo-cap territory since then. There’s nothing not authentic about it.”

Brolin’s co-stars raved about his performance to Empire Magazine, praising the actor’s ability to get to the heart of the character.

“Josh is terrifying,” said Tom Holland. “He has to wear this stupid mo-cap costume with big, rolling polystyrene shoulders and a tennis ball two feet above his head. He looks ridiculous, but as soon as the cameras roll he becomes this nine foot tall, terrifying alien.”

“I love him,” added Robert Downey Jr. “Brolin doesn’t take himself seriously, but there’s a lot of weight in how he’s portraying this guy. We literally are all a little bit scared when he’s done cracking wise and steps into it. Get ready, brother. The Brolin Effect is coming.”

Fans can see Brolin’s portrayal of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, now playing in theaters.

Did you see the film yet? What did you think of the actor's performance? Tell us where Thanos ranks among your favorite villains in the comments!