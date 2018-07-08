‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Get Josh Brolin to Snap-Ban Reddit Users

Thanos himself made an appearance in a subreddit devoted to him and his methodology to preside over the internet’s recreation of the Infinity Gauntlet snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

It was the Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo who convince actor Josh Brolin to play along and film a seven-second video of him snapping just like he did in Infinity War. The snap coincides with the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” subreddit banning half of its members to recreate the effects of Thanos’ snap during Infinity War.

Here’s the video:

Some members of the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” subreddit had previously petitioned to have Brolin by the one to administer the ban. Those petitioners are likely pretty happy with this being as close as Brolin come to pushing the actually pushing the button himself.

The Russo Brothers themselves joined the subreddit to ensure they’d be a part of the banning. Members of the subreddit community also petitioned to make sure Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, couldn’t join the subreddit and participate in the banning since he wasn’t in Avengers: Infinity War.

The snap has become a milestone moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russos have spoken before about how much consideration went into how to execute that scene.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

